UrduPoint.com

US Airlines Warn Of Drag From Latest Covid-19 Wave

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

US airlines warn of drag from latest Covid-19 wave

New York, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Several leading US airlines on Thursday cut their forecasts for the third quarter, citing lower bookings and increased cancelations due to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections.

After a better than expected July, American Airlines "experienced softness in August" in bookings and an increase in cancellations, attributed "to the rise in Covid-19 cases associated with the delta variant," the company said in a securities filing.

American now expects third-quarter revenues to be 24 to 28 percent lower than the comparable period of 2019, worse than the July estimater for a drop of about 20 percent.

United Airlines also lowered projections, saying it "has seen in the last few weeks a deceleration in customer bookings for travel compared to previous estimations due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.

" Despite the drag from the recent rise in infections, "the current spike in cases has been significantly less impactful to date than prior spikes and is expected to be temporary in nature," United said in a securities filing.

"Based on demand patterns following prior waves of Covid-19, the Company expects bookings to begin to recover once cases peak."After suffering through a devastating 2020 due to Covid-19, US airlines have partially recovered thanks to the progress on vaccinations and an uptick in domestic travel.

Related Topics

Company Progress July August 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

Mohammad Nawaz tests positive

27 minutes ago
 Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series co ..

Match officials for Pakistan-New Zealand series confirmed

35 minutes ago
 Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai a ..

Emirates offers even more reasons to visit Dubai and Expo 2020

42 minutes ago
 FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

FNC, Chilean Chamber of Deputies sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led b ..

Kyrgyz President receives Emirati delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei

57 minutes ago
 realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.