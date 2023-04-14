US airman arrested over Pentagon document leak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :FBI agents on Thursday arrested a young national guardsman suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets -- including about the Ukraine war.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest made "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." Addressing a news briefing, Garland named the suspect as Jack Teixeira -- previously identified by US media as a 21-year-old airman, and the apparent leader of an online chat room where the document trove first emerged.

Garland confirmed that Teixeira is an employee of the United States Air Force National Guard, and said FBI agents took him into custody "without incident."News helicopter footage showed the suspect, in red shorts with his hands behind his back, being placed by heavily-armed agents into an unmarked sports utility vehicle, in a forested area in North Dighton, in the northeastern state of Massachusetts.