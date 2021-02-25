U.S. Alaska governor teats positive for CIVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor of the U.S. state of Alaska Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release by his office.

Dunleavy is currently resting at home with mild COVID-19 symptoms, the press release said. On Sunday morning, Dunleavy had been identified as having close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He was feeling well and tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday morning but immediately quarantined to reduce possible exposure to others.

Dunleavy had been feeling well until Tuesday night. He tested positive for the corona-virus on Wednesday morning.

Because he has been in quarantine during his infectious period, there are no known close contacts at this time, the governor's office noted, adding that the governor's chief medical officer Dr. Anne Zink and his attending physician are monitoring him and will provide the public with updates as needed.