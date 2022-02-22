UrduPoint.com

US, Allies Lambast Russia Over Ukraine At UN Security Council

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022

US, allies lambast Russia over Ukraine at UN Security Council

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The United States and its allies rounded on Russia during an emergency Security Council session Monday, denouncing Vladimir Putin's recognition of rebel-held areas in Ukraine and his ordered deployment of troops as a gross violation of international law and "pretext for war." Addressing the council, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield heaped scorn on Putin's assertion that the Russian troops would take on a peacekeeping role in the Donetsk and Lugansk areas.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Ukraine's ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya insisted that his country's borders remain "unchangeable" despite Russia's actions.

Meanwhile, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said Moscow is still "open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution" -- but warned against what he dubbed Ukrainian aggression.

"Allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do," he added, referring to the region encompassing Donetsk and Lugansk.

Putin's order has been widely seen as paving the way for an operation to deploy part of the potential invasion force he has massed on Ukraine's borders.

In a lengthy televised national address announcing his recognition of the rebel-held areas, Putin railed against Ukraine as a failed state and "puppet" of the West, repeatedly suggesting it was essentially part of Russia.

Thomas-Greenfield said the speech amounted to a "series of outrageous, false claims" that were aimed at "creating a pretext for war."Her remarks came just before a White House spokesperson told AFP that Washington on Tuesday would impose sanctions on Moscow following Putin's order.

>