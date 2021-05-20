UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allows Pfizer Vaccine In Fridge For A Month

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:10 AM

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the United States, the country's health regulator announced Wednesday, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot.

The US food and Drug Administration said it had made the decision "based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer," and will allow vials of the vaccine to be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius (35-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to one month.

The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days.

"This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The European Medicines Agency On Monday also approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month.

The FDA had already relaxed conditions for the vaccine's storage in February, allowing it to be kept "at conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks" rather than ultra-low freezer temperature of -80 to -60 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

United States February

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

8 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

8 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

8 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

8 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.