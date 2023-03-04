UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Cindy McCain To Head UN World Food Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Ambassador Cindy McCain to head UN World Food Programme

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, will head the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations agency, according to a UN announcement Ms. McCain is currently the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture. She will replace David Beasley, a former Republican governor from South Carolina, who steps down after six years in the role.

In a statement, Ms. McCain said she was "deeply honoured" to be appointed, noting that the agency has been "part of my life for decades".

The President of WFPs Executive Board, Polish Ambassador Artur Andrzej Pollok, welcomed her appointment, saying that she was taking over "at a moment when the world confronts the most serious food security crisis in modern history and this leadership role has never been more important." Ms. McCain is the former Chair of the board of Trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University. She has a long track record in non-profit and humanitarian work, having served on the Board of Directors of Project C.U.R.E., CARE, Operation Smile, the Halo Trust and the advisory boards of Too Small To Fail and Warriors and Quiet Waters.

"I am ready to roll up my sleeves and spend time both in Rome and in the field, deepening my understanding of WFP's vital work, and making sure it continues to grow to meet the needs of a hungry world", said Ms.

McCain.

"I can't wait to work with the incredible team at WFP – their dedication and commitment to a better world is an inspiration to me, and to us all." She added that although "the road ahead is daunting, and hunger is on the rise", she was confident that "when we come together as one world, we can save lives." Announcing the appointment at the regular press briefing in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "deeply grateful for Beasley, the outgoing WFP chief's "important contribution and service" to the agency.

Ms. McCain, he said, was a "champion for human rights" who has "a long history of giving a voice to the voiceless through her humanitarian and philanthropic work." "The increasing number of conflicts, climate shocks and economic turmoil have led to a sharp rise in the number of acutely food-insecure people struggling to get enough food to feed their families – up almost 200 million since before the coronavirus pandemic", noted WFP in a press release announcing Ms. McCain's appointment.

WFP provided more than 158 million people with food, cash and vouchers last year, more than in any previous year, and received a record $14 billion in funding, the agency noted.

In 2020, the emergency food agency was awarded the Nobel Peace prize.

Related Topics

World Governor United Nations Agriculture Road Wife Rome David New York 2020 All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

15 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

1 hour ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

1 hour ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

1 hour ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.