UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador To Return 'this Week' To Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:30 AM

US ambassador to return 'this week' to Moscow

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The United States said Monday that its ambassador will return this week to Moscow after two months, voicing hope he will build on last week's presidential summit and reduce potential miscalculations.

The two presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, agreed in Geneva to send back top envoys, with Ambassador Anatoly Antonov flying back to the United States on Sunday.

US Ambassador John Sullivan "will return to Moscow this week," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"That's in part because we remain committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both as a means to advance US interests but also to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our two countries," Price said.

Relations had deteriorated sharply after Biden took office in January with promises to get tougher on Russia, including over alleged election interference, hacking and curbing of dissent.

Sullivan left Moscow in April as the United States and Russia announced a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions and expulsions of diplomats.

Antonov, who was recalled in March, said on heading to the United States that he was in an "optimistic mood" and sought "equal and pragmatic relations."The two presidents have both described their talks in Geneva as frank, with Putin describing Biden, a veteran politician, as a "professional" who was "very attentive" in their talks.

Biden defeated Donald Trump, who voiced admiration for Putin even as his administration kept up pressure on Moscow.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Geneva Price United States January March April Sunday Government Top Hacking

Recent Stories

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

3 minutes ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

3 minutes ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

4 minutes ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

15 minutes ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

15 minutes ago

London Police Say 14 People Arrested, 3 Officers I ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.