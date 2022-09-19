UrduPoint.com

US And Afghanistan Carry Out Prisoner Exchange: Taliban

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

US and Afghanistan carry out prisoner exchange: Taliban

Kabul, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The United States and the Taliban have completed a prisoner swap, Afghanistan's foreign minister said Monday, with an American navy veteran traded for a key ally.

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Mark Frerichs -- kidnapped in 2020 -- was exchanged for Bashar Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate imprisoned for 17 years in the United States for heroin smuggling.

"Today, Mark Frerichs was handed over to the US and Haji Bashar was handed over to us at Kabul airport," Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul.

He said the exchange happened "after long negotiations", adding that Frerichs was given to a US delegation.

The US Navy veteran was working in Afghanistan as a civil engineer on construction projects when he was kidnapped, the US State Department said.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Monday that Noorzai held no official position in the Taliban but "provided strong support including weapons" as the hardline Islamist movement emerged in the 1990s.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange United States 2020 Airport

