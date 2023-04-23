UrduPoint.com

US And France Evacuate Citizens To Escape Sudan Battles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

US and France evacuate citizens to escape Sudan battles

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :US troops swooped in on helicopters to evacuate embassy staff from Sudan's capital, President Joe Biden said Sunday, as other nations sought to help their citizens flee deadly fighting between rival generals.

France on Sunday also launched evacuation operations from the northeast African nation, where ongoing fighting has entered its second week.

Biden, who said the US military "conducted an operation" to extract US government personnel, condemned the violence, saying "It's unconscionable and it must stop".

Just over 100 US special operations troops took part in the rescue to extract fewer than 100 people, which saw three Chinook helicopters fly from Djibouti, staying on the ground in Khartoum for less than an hour.

France's foreign ministry said Sunday a "rapid evacuation operation" had begun, and that European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted, without giving further details.

Fighting continued Sunday with the crackle of automatic gunfire echoing across Khartoum and Sudanese military aircraft roaring overhead, witnesses said.

Frightened residents, many low on water, food and other essentials, have huddled inside their homes in the chaos-torn city where buildings have been gutted, lampposts are lying on the ground, and smoke has been rising from shops set on fire.

