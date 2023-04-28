UrduPoint.com

US And S. Korea Boost Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

US and S. Korea boost cooperation

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A US-South Korean agreement on strengthening deterrence against Pyongyang will discourage Seoul from seeking nuclear weapons.

Washington agreed on Wednesday to deeper cooperation with Seoul on nuclear issues and the regular deployment of strategic assets to South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, on a state visit to the United States, in turn, reaffirmed his country's commitment to non-proliferation.

As a result of the joint agreement, "South Korea is going to be more involved in conversations about the nuclear part of deterrence, not just conventional deterrence," said Naoko Aoki, associate political scientist at the RAND Corporation.

