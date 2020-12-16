UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US And Singapore Ink Trade Memorandum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:51 AM

US and Singapore ink trade memorandum

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding to improve trade relations with Singapore, as both countries eye economic recoveries following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States is already the largest foreign investor in Singapore, which is in turn the fourth-largest Asian investor in the American economy. In a statement, the US Commerce Department said the renewable, two-year memorandum would "enhance the availability of and access to trade financing options for US and Singapore companies." "This (memorandum of understanding) will help Singapore importers finance the purchase of US exports and support Singapore investors looking at opportunities in the US," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement.

The agreement made in the final weeks of US President Donald Trump's administration comes after Singapore last week signed a trade pact with Britain following London's departure from the European Union.

"As like-minded partners, Singapore and the US are committed to supporting our businesses as they respond to the global economic disruptions caused by Covid-19," Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said.

The United States is struggling with the world's worst coronavirus outbreak, with deaths topping 300,000, while Singapore has recorded about 58,000 infections and 29 deaths.

Related Topics

World Exports European Union Trump London Singapore United States Commerce From Agreement Industry Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.