US Announces $1 Million Additional Grant To Flood-hit Pakistan

Published August 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The United States Wednesday announced a new $1 million grant in support of Pakistan's efforts to address floods and other natural disasters that have caused heavy loss of life and property across the country.

In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis."

