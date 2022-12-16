US announces $2.5 billion in food assistance to Africa

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States on Thursday committed another $2.5 billion in food assistance to Africa to cope with rising prices that have increased hunger across the continent.

The White House laid out the new aid commitment before closing remarks to a three-day Africa summit in Washington by President Joe Biden, whose administration has highlighted the role on prices of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The food funding will provide "emergency aid and medium- to long-term food security assistance for resilient African food systems and supply markets," a White House statement said.

It said the United States would also develop a partnership with the African Union to bring together the public and private sectors and international financial institutions to address food needs.

The United States has already provided $11 billion in food assistance for the continent this year, the White House said.

The Horn of Africa has been especially hard hit after successive failed rainy seasons, with the United Nations saying that aid has staved off full-fledged famine in Somalia.