US announces $30 million aid for victims of deadly floods in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The United States has announced $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan where the worst-ever floods have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 33 million.

Through its National Disaster Management Authority, the Pakistani Government – which has declared a national emergency – is leading the response in coordinating assessments and directing humanitarian relief to affected people.

"We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time, and the U.S. is proud to be the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan," Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, told the daily news briefing on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan," he added.

In addition to flood-related deaths and injuries, Patel said more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, and nearly 735,000 livestock – a major source of livelihood and food – have been lost, and the flooding has damaged roads and more than two million acres of agricultural land. he said.

USAID (United States Agency for International Development) partners will use this fund to prioritize urgently needed support for food, nutrition, multi-purpose cash, safe water, improved sanitation and hygiene, and shelter assistance, he said.

A USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts, Patel added.

Several US lawmakers have expressed sympathies with the Pakistani people over their plight amid raging floods.

Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator, Jim Risch, said, "My thoughts are with Pakistan as it contends with deadly and devastating flooding. Vicki and I are praying for the victims, their families, and all those affected by this disaster.

" Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said, "My thoughts are with the people of Pakistan as they face these devastating floods. I extend my deepest condolences for the mounting loss of life and to all those affected." Senator Robert Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said, "My thoughts are with the people of Pakistan, especially those who lost loved ones to recent floods. International support for shelter, clean water, healthcare & emergency services is crucial. We cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis or its deadly impact on our world." "Heartbroken for Pakistan and the global Pakistani community. This is unconscionable. Every nation must declare a climate emergency and move every resource toward responding to our current reality. It's on all of us to save the planet and save humanity," Congressman Jamaal Bowman said.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said the devastating flooding in Pakistan is yet another example that the effects of climate change are happening right now. "My prayers are with the millions of people suffering – and for a future where we can prevent it." Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the monsoons in Pakistan — from the millions who have now been displaced to the thousands who have tragically lost their lives." Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, co-chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, said the flooding devastation is catastrophic with over 30 million people impacted.

"It's urgent that the United States offers to help with possible airlifts of food and necessities to isolated and starving people."Meanwhile, Pakistan-Americans continue to donate generously to help their compatriots in Pakistan.