Open Menu

US Announces $345 M Military Aid Package For Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 10:00 AM

US announces $345 m military aid package for Taiwan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan on Friday, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

Tensions have risen as China has orchestrated regular incursions of warplanes and naval vessels around the island, and the United States has sought to boost Taiwan's military strength to deter a possible invasion.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.

" A US official said earlier Friday on condition of anonymity that the aid would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

Congress has authorized President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks -- the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The process is quicker than contracting for new equipment from the defense industry, as the United States has gear it does not need in storage.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

lb/bgs/acb

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia China Washington White House Beijing Same United States February Stocks From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

10 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

10 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

10 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

10 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

10 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

10 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

10 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous