US announces $345 m military aid package for Taiwan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan on Friday, in a move certain to anger China at a time of fraught relations between Washington and Beijing.

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

Tensions have risen as China has orchestrated regular incursions of warplanes and naval vessels around the island, and the United States has sought to boost Taiwan's military strength to deter a possible invasion.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.

" A US official said earlier Friday on condition of anonymity that the aid would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

Congress has authorized President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks -- the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

The process is quicker than contracting for new equipment from the defense industry, as the United States has gear it does not need in storage.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

