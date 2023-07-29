Open Menu

US Announces $345m Military Aid Package For Taiwan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 10:00 AM

US announces $345m military aid package for Taiwan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The United States on Friday unveiled a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan designed to quickly bolster the island's ability to deter any possible Chinese invasion.

The package -- which an official said features intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions -- will be drawn from the US' own reserves, allowing it to be delivered on a faster-than-usual timeline.

These are "capabilities that Taiwan will be able to use to bolster deterrence now and in the future," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Elements of the package "address critical defensive stockpiles, multi-domain awareness, anti-armor and air defense capabilities," he added.

"We are working expeditiously to deliver the military assistance announced today.

" Congress has authorized President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks -- the same way that Washington has provided large quantities of assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

In the past year, the Chinese military has held two major drills around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island.

China, which is an increasingly assertive diplomatic and military power, claims the democratic, self-ruled island of Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to take it, by force if necessary.

A statement from the White House announced the package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."lb-arb/mtp

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Russia China Washington Pentagon White House Same United States February Congress Stocks From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

60 minutes ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

10 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

10 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

10 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

10 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

10 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

10 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

10 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous