US announces $54 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States said Sunday it is sending nearly $54 million in new humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it grapples with the Russian invasion.

This assistance includes "provision of food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, winterization, and protection," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.