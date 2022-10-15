UrduPoint.com

US Announces $725 Mn In New Military Assistance To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 10:20 AM

US announces $725 mn in new military assistance to Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States will send an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the State Department and Pentagon announced on Friday.

The aid comes "in the wake of Russia's missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine," and "the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia's forces," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This newest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, the Department of Defense said in a separate statement.

It brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.

3 billion since the start of President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken said.

The assistance will also include anti-tank weapons, anti-radiation missiles known as HARMs, vehicles and medical supplies, according to the Defense Department.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said.

"The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine."

