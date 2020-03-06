UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces $8.3bn In Coronavirus Funding As Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

US announces $8.3bn in coronavirus funding as cases surge

San Francisco, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :US lawmakers passed an emergency $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus on Thursday as the number of cases surged in the country's northwest and deaths reached 12.

The Senate gave sweeping bipartisan support to the funding one day after the House passed the bill, so that it could be quickly sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

"The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting their health and safety," said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

The amount is significantly above the $2.5 billion President Donald Trump had initially requested, but he later said he was happy to accept more.

The US reported its first case of the disease in January and its first death on February 29 -- both in the state of Washington in the country's Pacific Northwest.

Since then the toll has risen to 12 and the virus has spread to at least 15 states -- the latest being Maryland adjacent to the nation's capital Washington.

More than 180 people are infected, according to an AFP tally.

On Thursday, Washington state officials announced a jump in cases, from 39 to more than 70. Eleven of the 12 deaths have been reported there, with the other in California.

Tech firms in Seattle like Amazon, Facebook and Google were telling employees to work remotely, as was microsoft in nearby Redmond.

Some schools in the state have also decided to close for a couple weeks and hold classes online.

Vice President Mike Pence, the White House pointman on the crisis, visited the state later in the day.

He greeted Governor Jay Inslee and other officials with an "elbow bump," intended to avoid the germ transmission of a traditional handshake.

Some 1.2 million tests would be distributed nationwide in "a few days," followed by another four million by the end of next week, said Pence.

Earlier Thursday in Minnesota, Pence had told reporters that "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward." Meanwhile a cruise ship with 21 people who have symptoms was being held off the coast of San Francisco, California. The state has the second highest number of cases and has declared an emergency.

Thousands of people are traveling aboard the Grand Princess, the same cruise ship on which California's first victim was thought to have contracted the virus.

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the company that operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people tested positive.

Carolyn Wright, a passenger, told AFP that the captain announced Thursday evening there were "no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the ship" so far, echoing a tweet from Princess Cruises earlier in the day.

- Nursing union slams preparation - US officials continue to stress that the overall risk to the public remains low and are urging people not to panic or buy masks -- which could create a shortage for those who require them.

Scientific research so far shows that elderly people and those with underlying conditions are most at risk of a serious illness, and the majority of US deaths so far have occurred in a Seattle-area nursing home.

But the largest nursing union in the US denounced Thursday the "disturbing" lack of preparation at many hospitals.

Nurses are working without necessary personal protective equipment and lack education and training for handling the disease, said National Nurses United director Bonnie Castillo.

"As of today more than 80 of our nurse members have been in quarantine," she said at a press conference in California held by the union, which claims 150,000 members.

"It is not a successful strategy to leave nurses and other health workers unprotected." - Revised mortality rate - Earlier, a top Federal health official said the overall mortality rate for the novel coronavirus was estimated at one percent or less, lower than previously thought.

"The best estimates now of the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is somewhere between 0.1 percent and one percent," Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health, said at a news briefing.

"That's... because many people don't get sick and don't get tested -- this reflects the overseas experience.

"It certainly could be higher than normal flu, it probably is, but it's not likely in the range of two to three percent."

Related Topics

Senate Shortage Google Governor Education Washington Facebook White House Company Trump San Francisco Buy Same Seattle Japan January February From Government Best Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

6 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

7 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

8 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.