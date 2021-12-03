UrduPoint.com

US Announces Another Case Of Covid Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:50 AM

US announces another case of Covid Omicron variant

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Health authorities in the midwestern US state of Minnesota announced Thursday they had found another case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on American soil, this time in a man with no known recent international travel history.

Like the first identified US case in California, the patient was vaccinated, and had mild symptoms from which he has now recovered. Minnesota officials said he had also received a booster.

He returned to the Minneapolis area from an anime convention in New York City, held November 19-21, before developing symptoms on November 22 and getting tested two days later.

"This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a statement, hailing his state's genomic sequencing and virus testing efforts.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday the case meant residents "should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city." Authorities are working on contacting convention attendees, De Blasio said, adding that anyone who was at the event "should get tested immediately." The fact that the man had not recently come back from another country signals the variant is circulating inside the United States, which epidemiologists had expected, despite Washington's decision to ban entry to travelers from several southern African nations.

The case was made public a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the first confirmed US case, a fully vaccinated traveler who had recently returned from South Africa -- where the variant was first sequenced -- and was recovering from mild symptoms.

US health authorities are urging everyone over the age of five to get vaccinated, and to get a booster once they are eligible.

Scientists hope lab testing will soon reveal the extent to which Omicron evades the protective action of vaccines, but expect they will remain at least partially effective, especially against severe disease.

President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that past experience had shown boosters were valuable because they raise the number of overall antibodies in a person's immune system, some of which will remain effective at stopping new variants.

"Our experience with variants such as the Delta variant, is that even though the vaccine isn't specifically targeted to the Delta variant, when you get a high enough level of an immune response, you get spillover protection," he said.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Man York Minneapolis New York South Africa United States November Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

1 hour ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

2 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

2 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

2 hours ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

2 hours ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.