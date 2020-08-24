UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces Approval Of Plasma Treatment Against Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

US announces approval of plasma treatment against virus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :American authorities has announced an emergency approval of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the disease that has killed over 176,000 in the US.

The food and Drug Administration's authorization comes as President Donald Trump faces intense pressure to curb the contagion that has hobbled the world's largest economy and clouded his once-promising prospects for re-election in November.

The plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight off the disease faster and help protect people from being seriously hurt by it.

"This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product," FDA said in a statement.

While the treatment has already been used on patients in the United States and other nations, the extent of its effectiveness is still debated by experts and some have warned that it could carry side effects.

"Convalescent plasma probably works -- though it still needs to be proven in clinical trials -- but not as a rescue treatment for people who are already severely ill," said Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

He said that plasma would likely work much better right after a person was exposed to the virus, when the body is trying to neutralize the infection.

Earlier Sunday US media reported that Trump would announce the emergency authorization at a press conference, but the White House declined to comment on the president's plans.

Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the president would announce a "major therapeutic breakthrough."However, the FDA already allows convalescent plasma transfusions for coronavirus patients under certain conditions, such as clinical trials and gravely ill people.

The Washington Post, which reported Trump would announce the approval, said that over 70,000 virus patients in the US have received such a transfusion.

Related Topics

World Washington White House Trump New York United States May November Sunday Post Media From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

10 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

10 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

11 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.