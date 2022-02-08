US announces deal to ease tariffs on Japanese steel imports

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States on Monday announced a deal with Japan to ease tariffs on imports of its steel, partially resolving a trade dispute that began under former president Donald Trump.

"I'm pleased to announce the deal we reached will strengthen America's steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.