US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Washington, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics citing human rights abuses, in a move that will not stop US athletes from competing.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's (People's Republic of China) ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home."