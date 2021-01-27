US Announces Drilling Restrictions, Climate Summit
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will sign an order pausing new oil and gas drilling on Federal land and offshore waters "to the extent possible," the White House said Wednesday.
Another order will include the announcement of a US-hosted Climate Leaders' Summit on April 22 -- Earth Day and also the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement.