UrduPoint.com

US Announces New Sanctions After North Korea ICBM Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:50 AM

US announces new sanctions after North Korea ICBM test

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States imposed new sanctions Thursday on entities and people in Russia and North Korea after Pyongyang's latest ICBM missile test.

The targeted persons and organizations are accused of "transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program," according to a State Department statement.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DPRK's ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," the statement said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

The new sanctions were quickly derided by Moscow's ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, who said: "serial sanctions will not achieve their goals." Thursday's launch was the first time Pyongyang had fired the country's most powerful missiles at full range since 2017, and it appears to have travelled higher and further than any previous intercontinental ballistic missile tested by the nuclear-armed nation.

Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test-firing of a "new type" of ICBM to boost his country's nuclear deterrent against the US "imperialists," North Korea's state media reported early Friday.

In response, the State Department said Washington has sanctioned the Russian entities called Ardis Group, PFK Profpodshipnik and Russian national Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also sanctioned North Korean citizen Ri Sung Chol and a North Korean entity called Second academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau.

The statement did not detail the specific allegations against these people and entities.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong late Thursday to reaffirm Washington's alliance with Seoul.

The two top diplomats reiterated that the launch violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and "demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to the DPRK's neighbors and the broader international community," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a readout of the call.

For its part, the Russian embassy accused the United States of seeking to punish officials in Moscow because they hold a view that "does not correspond to the views of Washington.""It is obvious that the next 'package' of anti-Russian sanctions is aimed at destroying the economy and undermining the domestic political situation in our country," Antonov posted on the embassy's Facebook page.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Washington Facebook Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Alliance Price United States North Korea 2017 Media Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2022

35 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th March 2022

40 minutes ago
 UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

10 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

10 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

10 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>