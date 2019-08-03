UrduPoint.com
US Announces New Sanctions Against Russia Over Skripal Affair: State Dept

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Sydney, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :A new round of sanctions were imposed on Moscow Saturday by the United States over the 2018 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Washington said it will oppose "the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia" by international financial institutions and put limits on US banks from financing Russian sovereign debt, the spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement.

The US will also limit the export of goods and technology to Russia, the spokesperson added.

