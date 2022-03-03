US announces new sanctions on Belarus, Russian defense sector

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The United States on Wednesday announced more sanctions over Moscow's war against Ukraine, this time targeting Russian ally Belarus and Russia's defense industry.

The White House unveiled "sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of technological goods in response to its support" of Russia's war.

It also announced "sanctions that target Russia's defense sector" to "impose significant costs on Russian weapon development and production companies."