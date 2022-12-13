UrduPoint.com

US Announces Sanctions Against Son Of Zimbabwe's President

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

US announces sanctions against son of Zimbabwe's president

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The US imposed sanctions on four Zimbabweans, including the son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean entities, and removed seventeen Zimbabweans from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List)," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Mnangagwa's son was put on the sanctions list for "being an immediate family member of the Zimbabwean president, OFAC-blocked Emmerson Mnangagwa." The recent sanctions targets "human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption," the statement said.

It said that the US sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe's banking sector.

"We urge the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, and to address the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills: corrupt elites and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal benefit," the statement quoted Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian Nelson as saying.

"The goal of sanctions is behavior change. Today's actions demonstrate our support for a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe," Nelson said.The announcement came a day before some 50 African leaders were due to meet in Washington for a summit.

Related Topics

Corruption Washington Nelson Zimbabwe Family From Government

Recent Stories

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

7 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

1 hour ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

3 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.