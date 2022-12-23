UrduPoint.com

US Announces 'tremendous Scientific Breakthrough' In Limitless Clean Fusion Energy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

US announces 'tremendous scientific breakthrough' in limitless clean fusion energy

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) -:US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced Friday a 'tremendous scientific breakthrough' in the decades-long effort to develop limitless clean fusion energy.

"Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century," she said at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of many sites in the world where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.

"It is the first time it has ever been done in a laboratory anywhere in the world," she said, adding researchers have been working on the technology for more than 60 years. "Ignition allows us to replicate, for the first time, certain conditions that are found only in the stars and the sun." Granholm stressed that the breakthrough strengthens US national security and is "one significant step closer to the possibility of zero-carbon abundant fusion energy powering our society.

" She said fusion energy can be used to produce clean electricity for transportation fuels to power heavy industry and much more in a clean energy economy.

The secretary said private sector investment and fusion research are already booming, reaching $3 billion last year alone and added that it meets President Joe Biden's goal to achieve commercial fusion within a decade.

Granholm noted that the Energy Department made a $50 million investment in September for a public-private partnership to start working toward fusion-pilot plant designs.

Fusion, which occurs when two nuclei combine to form a new nucleus, offers a potential long-term energy source that uses abundant fuel supplies and does not produce greenhouse gases or long-lived radioactive waste, according to the Energy Department.

Creating conditions for fusion on Earth involves generating and sustaining plasmas which are hot gases that electrons are freed from atomic nuclei, it added.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Electricity Nuclear Lawrence September From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

21 minutes ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

27 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

33 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

Policeman martyred in suicide blast in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.