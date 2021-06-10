US annual consumer price inflation jumps 5.0% in May: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :US consumer prices spiked last month, with the inflation rate accelerating to five percent for the 12 months ending May as energy and used car prices rose, the government said Thursday.

Excluding volatile food and energy goods, the "core" consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8 percent over the last 12 months, "the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1992," the Labor Department said.