US 'appalled' By Latest Myanmar Violence On Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

US 'appalled' by latest Myanmar violence on protesters

Washington, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States said Wednesday it was "appalled" by the Myanmar junta's latest deadly violence against protesters and called for more global action.

"We are appalled and revulsed to see the horrific violence perpetrated against the people of Burma for their peaceful calls to restore civilian governance," State Department spokesman Ned price said, using Myanmar's former name.

"We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn the brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people," he told reporters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

