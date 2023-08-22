US approves $12 bn Apache helicopter sale to Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The United States on Monday approved a $12 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to Poland, a giant deal with a frontline ally supporting Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion.

Poland will receive 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from their manufacturer Boeing, the State Department said in a notification to Congress of the sale's green light.

Poland decided last year to seek the Apaches to replace its aging Soviet-era helicopter fleet as concerns mounted over historical nemesis Russia.

The sale "will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations," a State Department statement said.

Poland has robustly supported US-led efforts to support Ukraine against the Russian onslaught, with a large portion of the billions of Dollars in US weapons provided to Ukraine crossing the border through Poland.

The sale has solidified the relationship between the United States and Poland, whose conservative government had earlier butted heads with President Joe Biden's administration on issues including LGBTQ rights and media freedom.

In the statement, the State Department called Poland "a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."