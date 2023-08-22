Open Menu

US Approves $12 Bn Apache Helicopter Sale To Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US approves $12 bn Apache helicopter sale to Poland

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The United States on Monday approved a $12 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to Poland, a giant deal with a frontline ally supporting Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion.

Poland will receive 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from their manufacturer Boeing, the State Department said in a notification to Congress of the sale's green light.

Poland decided last year to seek the Apaches to replace its aging Soviet-era helicopter fleet as concerns mounted over historical nemesis Russia.

The sale "will improve Poland's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations," a State Department statement said.

Poland has robustly supported US-led efforts to support Ukraine against the Russian onslaught, with a large portion of the billions of Dollars in US weapons provided to Ukraine crossing the border through Poland.

The sale has solidified the relationship between the United States and Poland, whose conservative government had earlier butted heads with President Joe Biden's administration on issues including LGBTQ rights and media freedom.

In the statement, the State Department called Poland "a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Sale Progress Poland United States Border Congress Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat ..

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

2 hours ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

2 hours ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

2 hours ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

2 hours ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

2 hours ago
Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

2 hours ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

2 hours ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

3 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

2 hours ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous