UrduPoint.com

US Approves $82M Anti-ship Missile Sale To India

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

US approves $82M anti-ship missile sale to India

ANKARA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The US has approved the sale of an anti-ship missile system to India for $82 million, the State Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Monday.

The deal includes a Harpoon Joint Common Test Set (JCTS), a Harpoon intermediate-level maintenance station, spare and repair parts, support, test equipment, publications, and technical documentation, as well as personnel training, it said.It also includes technical, engineering, and logistics support services, it added.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the statement said.

"This proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by providing India with flexible and efficient Harpoon missile maintenance capabilities to ensure maximum force readiness. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," it added.The principal contractor will be the Boeing Company, the agency noted.

The US recognizes India as a major defense partner since India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington in June 2016.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Washington Narendra Modi Company Visit Sale Progress United States June 2016 Asia Million

Recent Stories

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

6 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

19 minutes ago
 52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.