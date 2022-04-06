UrduPoint.com

US Approves $95 Million Sale Of Missile Defense Support To Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US approves $95 million sale of missile defense support to Taiwan

Washington, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The US announced Tuesday it has approved the sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defense system, something Taipei said would help protect the island from any invasion by China.

"The proposed sale will help to sustain (Taiwan's) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations," the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

It added Taiwan will use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense." Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the arms deal -- the third approved under US President Joe Biden -- saying it would help protect against Beijing's "continuing military expansion and provocation".

"In the face of China's continuing military expansion and provocation, Taiwan must fully demonstrate its strong determination to defend itself," it said in a statement.

"Our government will continue to strengthen our self-defense and asymmetric combat capabilities".

Taiwan's defense ministry said the planned deal is expected to take effect in one month.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

