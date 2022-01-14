UrduPoint.com

US Approves New Antibody Treatment -- For Arthritic Cats

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US approves new antibody treatment -- for arthritic cats

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Good news for senior felines hoping to get a spring back in their step.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved its first treatment to control pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats, which is also the first monoclonal antibody drug approved for any animal species.

These lab-grown proteins have grabbed headlines during the pandemic for preventing high-risk people with Covid from getting severely ill.

Not all monoclonal antibodies target pathogens however. Some that are approved in humans with cancer perform other functions, like tagging cancer cells so the immune system can recognize them better and fight them.

Solensia, the new drug approved for cats, works by attaching itself to a protein called nerve growth factor (NGF) that is involved in the regulation of pain.

When frunevetmab, the active ingredient in Solensia, binds to NGF, it prevents the pain signal from reaching the brain.

"Advancements in modern veterinary medicine have been instrumental in extending the lives of many animals, including cats," said Steven Solomon, director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine, in a statement.

"But with longer lives come chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis," he added.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of bones wears thin. Eventually the bones in a joint rub against each other, causing pain and lessening joint movement, and at times leading to bone spurs.

Because cats are not good at describing their symptoms, researchers asked their owners about their level of impairment doing activities like jumping onto furniture, using their litter box, or grooming, and compared their abilities to before they developed osteoarthritis.

The owners were then asked to assess their cats' response after receiving treatment.

Overall, the cats in the treatment group had better assessment scores than those who received placebos during randomized clinical trials.

Side-effects of the drug, which is injected under the skin by a veterinarian, included vomiting, diarrhea, injection site pain, scabbing on the head and neck, dermatitis and pruritus (itchy skin). The effects were mild and didn't require the treatment to stop.

Related Topics

SITE Russian Ruble Cancer All From

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

8 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

8 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

8 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.