US approves sale of armed MQ-9 Reaper drones to Taiwan

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States has agreed to sell four armed MQ-9 Reaper drones to Taiwan, the State Department announced Tuesday, helping to boost the island's defenses as China steps up its threats.

The sale aids Taiwan's "continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," and bolsters political stability and the military balance in East Asia, the State Department said.