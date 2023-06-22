U.S. approves sales of lab-grown meat to consumers

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. regulators have approved the sales of cell-cultured chicken to customers in a landmark decision, the two startups that received the first approvals said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued approval to two startups -- GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods.

Both companies had already received the go-ahead months earlier from the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said each company's lab-grown chicken is safe for human consumption.

"This landmark clearance means the firm's chicken, which is made directly from animal cells, can now be sold to American consumers," GOOD Meat said in a statement.