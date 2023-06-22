Open Menu

U.S. Approves Sales Of Lab-grown Meat To Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

U.S. approves sales of lab-grown meat to consumers

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. regulators have approved the sales of cell-cultured chicken to customers in a landmark decision, the two startups that received the first approvals said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued approval to two startups -- GOOD Meat and UPSIDE Foods.

Both companies had already received the go-ahead months earlier from the U.S. food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said each company's lab-grown chicken is safe for human consumption.

"This landmark clearance means the firm's chicken, which is made directly from animal cells, can now be sold to American consumers," GOOD Meat said in a statement.

Related Topics

Agriculture Company From

Recent Stories

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

7 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

37 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous