UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arrests Bolivian Ex-minister On Bribery, Money Laundering Charges

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:40 AM

US arrests Bolivian ex-minister on bribery, money laundering charges

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A former cabinet minister in the Bolivian interim government of ex-president Jeanine Anez was arrested in the United states on bribery and money laundering charges, the US Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Former interior minister Arturo Murillo, 57, his ex-chief of staff Sergio Mendez, and three US businessmen were arrested on May 21 and 22 in Florida and Georgia, the Justice Department said.

According to the indictment the Bolivians are accused "of receiving bribes paid by a US company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the US financial system to launder those bribes." The Americans allegedly paid $602,000 in bribes to the Bolivians between November 2019 and April 2020 in exchange for a $5.6 million contract to purchase gas masks.

The five men are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

Murillo is also wanted in Bolivia on sedition charges for his role in Anez's interim administration.

Anez came to power in November 2019 after then-president Evo Morales and several senior allies in his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party resigned amid widespread protests over his controversial reelection.

As Morales fled into exile, Anez, the most senior parliamentarian left, was swept into the presidency in what the leftist government described as a coup.

The MAS was re-elected to power last year, and now controls the presidency and congress -- and Anez and other ex-officials were arrested in March over the alleged coup attempt.

Murillo left Bolivia ahead of his arrest warrant.

In late March US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is "deeply concerned by growing signs of anti-democratic behavior" in Bolivia and urged La Paz to release Anez.

Related Topics

Exchange Interior Minister Washington Company La Paz Florida Bolivia Georgia Money March April May November Congress Gas 2019 2020 Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

7 hours ago

Foreign assets up to AED392.4 bn by end of Q1&#039 ..

8 hours ago

ADNOC raises $1.64 bn through successful combined ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets board of Al Etihad Credit ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

9 hours ago

Humpback whale found dead on beach in France

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.