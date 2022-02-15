UrduPoint.com

US Asks Honduras To Extradite Ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez: Source

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US asks Honduras to extradite ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez: source

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States has asked Honduras to extradite its former president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who left office last month and is suspected of drug trafficking, a source close to the matter told AFP Monday.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry had said earlier on Twitter that an "official communication from the US Embassy" had been sent to the Supreme Court formally asking for the provisional arrest of an unnamed "Honduran politician" for the purpose of extradition.

