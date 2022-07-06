UrduPoint.com

Published July 06, 2022

U.S. at risk of losing control of monkeypox outbreak: The Hill

WASHINGTON,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical experts are warning that the United States is at risk of losing control of the monkeypox outbreak due to sluggish government response, The Hill has reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration "has been too slow to respond to the monkeypox outbreak," which "mirrors the worst parts of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic," the report said on Sunday.

The botched COVID-19 response included "severely limited testing and a sluggish rollout of vaccines, leading to a virus that's spreading undetected," the report said, quoting infectious disease experts and public health advocates.

Though the administration has been expanding testing capacity and broadening access to vaccinations, critics say the efforts may be coming too late, it added.

