US Attorney General Says No Evidence Of Decisive Election Fraud: AP Interview

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:30 AM

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud: AP interview

Washington, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :US Attorney General Bill Barr was quoted as saying Tuesday that there was no evidence of any significant fraud in the November 3 election that would reverse Democrat Joe Biden's defeat of President Donald Trump.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the Associated Press in an interview.

