US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton joined US and Australian diplomats in signing an agreement allowing the exchange of sensitive "naval nuclear propulsion information" between their nations.

"The agreement will permit cooperation, which will further improve our mutual defence posture," US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday ahead of Dutton's signing ceremony in Canberra with US Charge d'Affaires Michael Goldman and British High Commissioner (ambassador) Victoria Treadell.

Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions. It also provides for sharing cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and unspecified undersea capabilities.