US author Marianne Williamson announces plans to run for president in 2024

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :US author Marianne Williamson announced Thursday that she will run for president in 2024.

Williamson said in an interview with Medill News Service that she will run for the Democratic nomination.

The progressive Democrat also ran for president in 2020.

"I wouldn't be running for president if I didn't believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," she told the news service.

She is expected to officially announce her candidacy on March 4.