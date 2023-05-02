US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A vast search was underway in Texas Monday for the man suspected of shooting dead five neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy, after they asked him to stop firing his rifle in his yard late at night.

The FBI in Houston said more than 250 law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies were "actively searching" for the man, Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican national.

Oropesa is accused of attacking his neighbors on Friday night in the small town of Cleveland, in southeastern Texas, after they allegedly asked him to stop shooting his semi-automatic AR-15 because the noise was keeping a baby awake.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Oropesa, who he said was "in the country illegally." The short statement by Abbott, a Republican, also referred to the suspect as having "killed five illegal immigrants," sparking immediate criticism on social media over his focus on the victims' immigration status.

"Five human beings lost their lives and Greg Abbott insists on labeling them 'illegal immigrants,'" tweeted Julian Castro, the former Democratic mayor of the Texas city of San Antonio.

The victims were originally from Honduras.

Abbott also said he will "continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime." "Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence," he added.

CNN reported that Oropesa had been deported from the United States at least four times since 2009, citing a source from US immigration authorities, adding that his current immigration status was unclear.

Greg Capers, the sheriff of San Jacinto County where the shootings took place, said his thoughts were with the slain "little boy," whose age was previously stated as eight.

"I don't care if he was here legally," Capers told reporters over the weekend. "I don't care if he was here illegally. He was in my county. Five people died in my county and that is where my heart is."