UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorizes First At-home Covid Test, Results In 20 Minutes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US authorizes first at-home Covid test, results in 20 minutes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday authorized its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.

The test, made by California-based Ellume, will sell for around $30 and the company plans to roll out three million units in January 2021, and millions more in subsequent months.

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the food and Drug Administration, said the emergency use authorization represented a "major milestone." "We are helping expand Americans' access to testing, reducing the burden on laboratories and test supplies, and giving Americans more testing options from the comfort and safety of their own homes," he said.

It is an "antigen" test, meaning it works by detecting a surface molecule of the coronavirus, unlike the more common PCR tests that look for the virus' genetic material.

The technology involved is similar to a home pregnancy test.

The Ellume test uses a nasal swab that doesn't go as far back as the nasopharyngeal swabs used in clinical settings, and is therefore more comfortable to self-administer.

The sample is then inserted into a single-use cartridge.

According to the FDA, it correctly identified 96 percent of positive samples and 100 percent of negative samples in individuals with symptoms.

In people without symptoms, the test correctly identified 91 percent of positive samples and 96 percent of negative samples.

The FDA said that for patients without symptoms, "positive results should be treated as presumptively positive until confirmed by another test as soon as possible." It added that individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider, while people who test negative but experience Covid symptoms should also seek follow up with their health care provider.

The home test connects with an app on the user's smartphone to interpret the results.

Results take as little as 20 minutes and are delivered via the app, which requires users to input their zip code and date of birth, to report to public health authorities.

Providing the name and email address is optional.

Ellume developed the test with $30 million in government funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Related Topics

Technology Company United States January From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

26 minutes ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

56 minutes ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

57 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

1 hour ago

PTI came to power to eliminate corruption: Dr Fird ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.