US Authorizes 'mix And Match' Covid Vaccine Boosters: Regulator

Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:40 AM



Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a so-called "mix and match" strategy for eligible people who require a booster shot of a Covid vaccine after their Primary series.

"The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of the use of a single heterologous booster dose outweigh the known and potential risks of their use in eligible populations," the agency said in a statement.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized in the United States. A single dose of any of them may now be used following completion of primary vaccination with a different Covid vaccine.

