UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Pfizer Covid Booster For People Aged 16 And 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

Washington, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds, amid growing concern over the Omicron variant's ability to overcome immunity conferred by two shots.

The FDA's decision comes a day after the companies released the results of lab tests that showed three doses appeared effective against Omicron, while two doses were probably not enough to stop infection -- though may still prevent severe disease.

Even before Omicron emerged, there had been concerns about waning immunity over time, and the US and many other northern hemisphere countries are experiencing winter waves driven by the currently dominant Delta strain.

The expanded emergency use authorization (EUA), which applies six months after the Primary vaccination series, is expected to be quickly reviewed and ratified by a second agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting Covid-19," said acting FDA chief Janet Woodcock.

In a statement, the FDA said the evidence supporting the decision came from previously collected immune response data from people aged 18 and older, which they inferred could be extended to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Rare cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) have been linked to the use of mRNA vaccines in younger males.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots use mRNA technology, with Moderna packing a higher dose.

But the FDA said the accumulation of real world data, together with the increasing number of Covid cases, meant that the benefits of a booster in this age group outweighed the risks.

Related Topics

World Technology Immunity May From

Recent Stories

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights prais ..

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights praises UAE efforts to combat pande ..

32 minutes ago
 UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing r ..

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

1 minute ago
 Iraq holds funeral for Yazidi mass grave victims o ..

Iraq holds funeral for Yazidi mass grave victims of IS

1 minute ago
 Punjab increases ADP by Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht ..

Punjab increases ADP by Rs 85b: Hashim Jawan Bakht

1 minute ago
 Closely watched union vote at US Starbucks nears a ..

Closely watched union vote at US Starbucks nears a climax

2 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized regarding Green line bu ..

All arrangements finalized regarding Green line bus service in Karachi: Asad Uma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.