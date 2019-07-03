US auto industry legend Lee Iacocca dies age 94

(@imziishan)

Washington, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :automobile industry legend Lee Iaococca, who is credited with creating the iconic Ford Mustang and saving Chrysler from bankruptcy, died Tuesday at the age of 94, US media reported.

Iacocca died at his home in Bel-Air, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, from complications of Parkinson's disease, his family told local media.

Chrysler said in a statement that the company "is saddened" by news of Iacocca's death.

"He played a historic role in steering Chrysler through crisis and making it a competitive force," the statement read.

"Lee gave us a mindset that still drives us today -- one that is characterized by hard work, dedication and grit. His legacy is the resilience and unshakeable faith in the future that live on" in the company's employees.