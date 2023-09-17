Open Menu

US Auto Talks At 'critical Phase' As Political Pressure Grows

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2023 | 10:30 AM

US auto talks at 'critical phase' as political pressure grows

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :High-wire talks between striking US workers and automotive giants are in a "critical phase," Jeep-maker Stellantis said Saturday, as politicians staked out positions on a labor issue that could have national impact.

Stellantis, together with fellow "Big Three" automakers General Motors and Ford, was hit Friday by a limited strike -- but one the United Auto Workers (UAW) warns could spread.

Both sides issued cautious statements Saturday.

"Our bargaining team continues to work days, nights and weekends" in pursuit of a "reasonable" solution, said the statement from Stellantis, which was formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group.

But the automaker warned that if talks took a bad turn, the outcome "will take us backward and endanger the long-term competitiveness of our Company, negatively impacting our workers and our communities.

" There was no immediate formal response from the union, but a UAW source told AFP, "we had reasonably productive conversations with Ford today." Only about 12,700 of the UAW's 150,000 members are currently on strike.

But with workers at all of the Big Three coordinating strike action for the first time -- including a demand for pay increases of 40 percent over a four-year contract -- the automakers could face a far more disruptive stoppage.

Underscoring the political stakes of the moment, President Joe Biden quickly lent his support to the strikers Friday, saying he understood their "frustration."

Related Topics

Big Three Company All From Ford General Motors Fiat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

Manchester City fight back to beat West Ham 3-1

12 hours ago
 Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

Corruption exposed in Kohat TMA

12 hours ago
 Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of ..

Marking Int'l Day of Democracy, UN chief warns of finishing civic spaces, urges ..

13 hours ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted: Azad

13 hours ago
UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in ..

UAE continues sending aid to Libya for 5th day in row

13 hours ago
 AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own fo ..

AC Latifabad seals lentil mill and Rice god own for hoarding

13 hours ago
 EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

EPD taking measures ahead of smog season

13 hours ago
 Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modifie ..

Mayor inaugurates monuments rehabilitated, modified by private company

13 hours ago
 Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various ..

Rain, Wind with thundershower expected in various parts of the country

12 hours ago
 Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

Renowned actor Izhar Qazi remembered

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous