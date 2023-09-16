US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

Wayne, United States, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Workers at the "Big Three" auto manufacturers went on strike Friday in a first-ever coordinated action to demand pay raises, winning strong support from President Joe Biden whose pro-union stand is crucial to his 2024 re-election hopes.

A dramatic walkout -- observed outside a Detroit-area Ford plant with rowdy honking and cheers at the arrival of the United Auto Workers' leader -- followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late Thursday.

Only about 12,700 of the 150,000 workers represented by the UAW are on strike. However, the decision by the rival companies' employees to coordinate sent a powerful message in their battle for pay increases of 40 percent.

The disruption in the crucial sector, involving iconic brands like Jeep, threatens the US economy in a period of strong growth and inflationary pressure.

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the auto sector and its supporting industries contribute a trillion Dollars to the US economy each year, or about five percent of the GDP, and employ some 10 million people.

But Biden, who has cast himself as a major trade unions supporter, gave his backing to the strikers, saying he understood their "frustration." Speaking on live tv from the White House, Biden said workers had not been able to benefit from enormous corporate profits, which exceeded $20 billion for the three giants in just the first half of 2023.

"Those record profits have not been shared fairly," Biden said.

"The companies have made some significant offers but I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW."He said he was sending two representatives to Detroit to help with negotiations.

The powerful UAW has so far refrained from joining other leading unions in endorsing Biden's 2024 re-election bid.