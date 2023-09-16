Open Menu

US Auto Workers Strike, Winning Support From Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

US auto workers strike, winning support from Biden

Wayne, United States, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Workers at the "Big Three" auto manufacturers went on strike Friday in a first-ever coordinated action to demand pay raises, winning strong support from President Joe Biden whose pro-union stand is crucial to his 2024 re-election hopes.

A dramatic walkout -- observed outside a Detroit-area Ford plant with rowdy honking and cheers at the arrival of the United Auto Workers' leader -- followed a failed last-minute push by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis to produce an agreement before the deadline late Thursday.

Only about 12,700 of the 150,000 workers represented by the UAW are on strike. However, the decision by the rival companies' employees to coordinate sent a powerful message in their battle for pay increases of 40 percent.

The disruption in the crucial sector, involving iconic brands like Jeep, threatens the US economy in a period of strong growth and inflationary pressure.

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the auto sector and its supporting industries contribute a trillion Dollars to the US economy each year, or about five percent of the GDP, and employ some 10 million people.

But Biden, who has cast himself as a major trade unions supporter, gave his backing to the strikers, saying he understood their "frustration." Speaking on live tv from the White House, Biden said workers had not been able to benefit from enormous corporate profits, which exceeded $20 billion for the three giants in just the first half of 2023.

"Those record profits have not been shared fairly," Biden said.

"The companies have made some significant offers but I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW."He said he was sending two representatives to Detroit to help with negotiations.

The powerful UAW has so far refrained from joining other leading unions in endorsing Biden's 2024 re-election bid.

Related Topics

White House Big Three Alliance Detroit TV From Agreement Jeep Ford General Motors Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

10 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

11 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

11 hours ago
HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

11 hours ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

11 hours ago
 EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

11 hours ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous